Online LGBTQ bookshop opens in Plymouth for Pride month

A brand new Plymouth-based LGBTQ online bookstore has opened ready to begin trade during Pride month.

The internet shop follows a proud history in Plymouth of LGBTQ radical bookstores.

One store called 'In Other Words' opened on Mutley Plain in 1982. It was owned by Prudence de Villiers and her partner, Gay Jones.

At the time, the shop sold materials that were otherwise unavailable elsewhere, including gay and lesbian titles, books on environmental activism, and anti-war content.

Now, El Redman, 26, is the owner of the brand new Old Queeriosity Shop. It will stock a range of fiction, non-fiction and LGBTQ history books and resources.

The collection includes 'Fabulosa' by Paul Baker about the use of Britain’s secret gay language, Polari. There will also be Pride merchandise available.

Ms Redman said: "I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous about it opening. I’m nervous about the public response. I met Dylan (Tippetts) at Saltash Pride, and some other people there who thought it was a good idea.

Cllr Dylan Tippetts was elected as Labour Co-operative Councillor for Compton Ward, and is Plymouth's first openly transgender Councillor.

The bookshop will sell a range of fiction, non-fiction, and resources for LGBTQ people. Credit: El Redman

Ms Redman added: “I’m really thankful for my parents who have always been such advocates for me. Currently, all of the stock are being kept in plastic boxes in their hallway.

While The Old Queeriosity Shop is currently online only, El hopes to open a physical store soon: “I don’t currently have the funds. If it doesn’t work out, it’s fine.

"If I’m able to sell one book that helps someone understand a family member, or themselves, that’s genuinely enough.”

Though El said the bookstore on Mutley was gone by the time they really needed it, they now want to create something more than a physical bookstore.

Rather than just a bookshop, El said they want a physical space “as a community space - events, talks, even craft nights” to create a place for “non-drinking queer people.”

The Old Queeriosity Shop will be attending Pride events across Cornwall, and El is hoping to appear at both days of Plymouth Pride in August.

The bookstore can be found online.