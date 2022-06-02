Play Brightcove video

Watch how the preparations are shaping up at Gloucester Docks

The highly anticipated, award-winning Gloucester Tall Ships festival is returning this weekend.

It is taking place over Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Weekend and there is an impressive line-up of tall ships ready to delight the crowds.

The event is free to attend and organisers are expecting hundreds of thousands of people to visit the Gloucester Quays.

Not only will there be a flotilla of tall ships, there will also be a lot on offer for families to enjoy a day out. From a vintage fun-fair, sand sculptures and traders to live music and street performers, food stalls and maritime entertainment.

This year, organisers have introduced the £5 boarding pass, which gives access to climb onboard the ships. You will then be able to meet the sailing teams and go beneath the decks to explore the living and working quarters.

The tall ships are arriving at staggered times depending on tide times and weather conditions. Credit: Plaster Communications

Gloucester City Council's Andrew Lewis, the portfolio holder for Cultural Services, said: “We can’t wait to be back at the iconic Gloucester Quays amongst the crowds of families and friends who have long-awaited the return of the festival.

"We’ve got a fantastic line-up of Tall Ships coming from across the globe, including the TS Irene built in Brigwater 1907 and TS Anny of Charlestown built in Denmark 1930.

"It’s an absolutely spectacular programme of free entertainment showcasing the best of Gloucester’s maritime history.”

What is the Gloucester Tall Ships line-up for 2022? Read the full list below:

La Malouine (Registered Port: St Malo, France)

Built in 1968-69 in Gdansk in Poland, the La Malouine converted to a brigantine using drawings by the Dutch designer Olivier van Meer in 1992. She sailed in the charter business with sailing guests mainly in the Baltic Sea. Captain Roy will be on the vessel to tell you all about how he renovated La Malouine.

La Malouine was built between 1968 and 1969. Credit: Plaster Communications

TS Grayhound (Registered Port: Fowey)

Grayhound was built using traditional methods in Millbrook, Cornwall in 2012. From her Atlantic adventures of 2014 to her sail cargo business of today, the crew of Grayhound have encouraged families and young professionals to sail with them. She provides a low-carbon alternative to traditional cargo transport.

TS Vilma (Registered Port: Beaumaris, Anglesey)

Built at the Bronsodde shipyard in Vejle, Denmark in 1934, TS Vilma was used in the fishery in Jens Viggo Iversen. In 1988, Vilma was registered as a commercial yacht with a complete overhaul of the ship including considerable hull work, construction of a new deck and conversion into a topsail schooner with single square topsail.

TS Irene (Registered Port: Fowey, Cornwall)

TS Irene was built in 1907 by F.J. Carver and Sons in Bridgwater for Captain William Lee and owner Colthurst Symons. Irene has sailed as part of the fleet of British merchant vessels and has appeared in blockbuster movie, Pirates of the Caribbean.

TS Irene has appeared in the blockbuster movie, Pirates of the Caribbean. Credit: Plaster Communications

TS Klevia (Registered Port: Beaumaris, Anglesey)

Built in 1936 in Denmark, TS Klevia was originally used for fishing in the North Sea. She has since been restored and traditionally rigged as a gaff ketch.

TS Anny of Charlestown (Registered Port: Fowey, Cornwall)

Built in 1930, the TS Anny of Charlestown, was used in the fishery in the Baltic Sea and North Sea until 1972. Since 2019 it has been operating outside of Charlestown Harbour, Cornwall, and is available for film events, charter and festivals.

TS Anny of Charlestown was built in 1930. Credit: Plaster Communications

Kathleen & Mary (Registered Port: Bideford, Devon)

The Kathleen & May is Britain’s last working three mast, wooden hull topsail schooner and the only one of her class still in operation. Built in North Wales at Connah’s Quay in 1900, she is one of the few remaining operational sailing vessels in the National Historic Ships Fleet, the sole survivor of shipbuilders Ferguson & Baird, and the last surviving Welsh-­built merchant sailing vessel.

She was recently officially classified by the Arts Council as a National Treasure and at the Duke of Edinburgh’s behest, took part in the 2012 River Pageant to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.