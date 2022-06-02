Tonight, to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, beacons and bonfires are being lit across the West Country.

The queen is to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal jubilee beacon as part of a chain of more than 3,500 flaming tributes.

On Thursday June the 2nd, from 9:30 pm lights will go up in Her Majesty's honour across Britain and the Commonwealth.

Beacons were also lit to celebrate Elizabeth II’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

The official website states: “There is a long tradition of celebrating Royal Jubilees, weddings and coronations with the lighting of beacons.

“A beacon chain, once used as a tool for communication, has now become a symbol of unity across towns, borders, countries and continents and is often the central point of focus for any outdoor gathering or celebration.”

Credit: PA

So where can you watch a beacon being lit near you?

Bristol

Cabot TowerWhitchurch Village Playpark, Norton Lane, Whitchurch Patchway Jubilee Beacon lighting, Bristol BMX Club, Waterside Drive, Patchway

Brockwell Park, Church Road, Wick

Battery Point, Portishead, , United Kingdom

Cornwall

Carland Cross

Chyanhale, Ponsmere Valley, Perranporth.

Grampound with Creed Parish Council, Manheirs farm

Commercial Square, Camborne.

Castle an Dinas, St Columb Major

St Mary’s Church, Penzance

Newlyn Harbour

Mousehold Harbour

Sancreed

Chapel Carn Brea, Penzance

St Tudy Village Hall

Jubilee Green, Saltash

Pendennis Castle (not open to the public)

The Goffin, Polgooth

Rendel Park, Torpoint

Polperro Community Council – precise location not listed

Coronation Park, Launceston

Tremaine Cross, Pelynt

Lizard Recreation Ground, Beacon Terrace, the Lizard

The Wooldown, East Looe

Tower of St Martin’s Church, Liskeard

St Anthony-in-Meneage - Roskruge Beacon

Castle an Dinas, near Ludgvan, Penzance

Mabe Parish Council – precise location not listed

Pentillie Castle – St Mellion; Marazion Town Council – precise location not listed.

Sea Road Recreation Field, Carlyon Bay, St Austell

Mawnan Shear, Mawnan, Falmouth, (overlooking the Helford River)

Rockfield, Carn Brea

The Beacon, Michaelstow

Exchequer Quay, Penryn

Charlestown Harbour, St Austell

Tumrose Farm, Blisland, Bodmin

Field adjacent to Lemon Street, St Keverne

Probus Village – precise location not listed

Trewonnal St Michael, Penkivel, Truro

Foredownd, Cardinham, Bodmin

Field to the south-east of Constantine

Field adjacent to Langore Road, Langore, St Stephens

Stile Field, Padstow (near the war memorial)

Trevone Green (near the beach) Boscastle

Trelissick, Feock, near Truro

The Island, Porthmeor, St Ives

Bowling Green, Flushing, Mylor

Huer's Hut, Newquay

Near Gwennap Head NCI Station

Bodmin Beacon, Bodmin

Wooldown Farm, Marhamchurch, Bude

Denmead, Tregadillett, St Thomas, Launceston

Sheviock Parish, Trewickle

Churchtown, Lanivet, Bodmin

Bandstand, Portreath

St Mabyn Parish Council – precise location not listed

St Mary's Lifeboat Station, Isles of Scilly

Devon

Christ Cross, Bradninch

Recreation Ground, Morebath Road, Bampton

Pollyfield Centre, East the Water, Bideford

Pyewell Farm, Holmacott, Bideford

Bone Hill, Northam

Orcombe Point, Exmouth

Whitchurch Down, Tavistock

Dorset

Railway Arches, Langton Meadows, Blandford Forum

All Saints Church, Portland Road, Wyke Regis, Weymouth

Sandy Beach, Marine Parade, Lyme Regis

Hardings Lane Recreation Ground, Gillingham

Castle Hill Green, Shaftesbury

Terrace Playing Fields, Dancing Hill, Sherborne

Railway Gardens, Sturminster Newton

Nothe Fort, Barrack Rd, Weymouth

Memorial Playing Field, Hogshill St, Beaminster

Salisbury Fields, Dorchester

Gloucestershire

Badminton Estate

The Ridings, Chipping Sodbury

St Edward's Church – Moreton-in-Marsh

Siston Hill, Siston

QEII Playing Field, Stow on the Wold

Churchdown Parish Council, Churchdown

Village Green, Stinchcombe Hill, Stinchcombe

Adlestrop Hill, Moreton in Marsh

Tower of John The Baptist Church, Coln St Aldwyns

Pauntley Village Hall, Redmarley

Robinswood Hill Beacon – Gloucester

The Clock Tower, The Triangle, Cinderford

Calmsford Farm, Cirencester

Tetbury Town Council – Tetbury

The Old Neighbourhood Inn, Chalford Hill, Stroud

Berkeley Castle

Miserden Estate, Miserden, Stroud

Beeks Lane, Marshfield

Tylers Field, Yate, Bristol

Ebrington Hill Farm, Ebrington, Chipping Campden

Rodmarton Manor, Rodmarton, Cirencester

Patchway Town Council – Bristol BMX Club, Patchway

Crane Hill, Tewkesbury

High Redding Hill, Maisemore

May Hill, Longhope

The Foreshore, Severn Beach

Pan Tod, summit of Ruardean Hill

Somerset

Tower, Uphill Hill

Peel Park, Long Ashton Recreation Ground

Glastonbury Tor

Porlock Recreation Ground, Porlock

Ripland Farm, West Hatch, Taunton

Mid Somerset Showground, Cannards Grave, Shepton Mallet

Crossman's Wharf, alongside the Bristol Channel between Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare

Godney Farm, Godney, near Wells

Felton Common

Village Common, West Huntspill

Mendip Hills

Windmill Hill, Middlezoy

Brent Knoll

Hilly Head, Wellington

Kilve Beach, Kilve

The Beacon Field, Stogumber

Chewton Down, Chewton Mendip

Somerton Sports Club, Somerton

Crowshute Link & Mitchell Gardens, Chard

Pear Ash Farm, Pen Selwood, Wincanton

Perrott Park, North Perrott, Crewkerne

North Curry

Ham Hill Country Park, Stoke sub Hamdon

Trull George V Playing Field, Trull

Centre of Haywood Village, Weston-super-Mare

Recreation Ground, Abbas and Templecombe

Downside Abbey – Stratton on the Fosse

Royal Bath & West Showground, Shepton Mallet

Deer Leap

Churchill Recreation Ground, Churchill

Cadbury Castle, South Cadbury

Top of Knol Hill, Knol

Burnham-on-Sea Jetty

St Johns Church, Highbridge

Orchard adjacent to Portbury House, Portbury

Beacon Hill, Ilminster

Wembdon Allotments, Wembdon

Crook Peak

Chedzoy Village Hall grounds, Chedzoy

Ralegh's Cross, Brendon Hill, Watchet

The Wedmore Beacon, Manor Field, Wedmore

Stawell and Sutton Mallet Parish Council and Village Hall – Stawell

Midsomer Norton Rugby Club, Midsomer Norton, Radstock

Peasey Farm, Bawdrip, Bridgwater

Sports Field, Witham Friary

Templecombe Recreation and Sports Club, Templecombe

National Trust – Brean Down

National Trust – Burrow Mump

National Trust – Dunkery Beacon

National Trust – Glastonbury Tor

National Trust – Crook Peak

National Trust – Staple Plain

National Trust – Wellington Monument

West Pennard Village Hall – West Pennard

Barrington Parish Council – Village Hall, Barrington

Nempnett Thrubwell Village Hall, Nempnett, Thrubwell

Chillington – Field off the A30 midway between Crewkerne and Chard

Cranmore Parish Council – Cranmore Tower, Cranmore

Moorlinch Good Neighbours Social Committee – The Hill, Spring Farm, Moorlinch, Bridgwater

Otterhampton Parish Recreation Association – Combwich Common, Combwich, Bridgwater

Williton Parish Council – Williton War Memrial Recreation Ground, Williton

Hockworthy Church (St Simon & St Jude) and Borden Gate Parish Council – Hole Farm

Bath and North East Somerset Council – City Centre, Bath

Wiltshire

Old Sarum

Maiden Bradley with Yarnfield

Amesbury Town Council

Netheravon Parish Council

Little Somerford Parish Council

Latton Parish Council - Playing Field, Latton

Melksham Town Council

Devizes Town Council – Roundway Hill, The Plantation, Devizes

Winterslow Parish Council – Winterslow Recreation Ground, Winterslow

All Cannings Parish Council – Cliffords Hill, All Cannings

Steeple Langdord Parish Council, Steeple Langford

West Tisbury Parish Council - Newtown, West Tisbury

Burbage Parish Council – Far Lash Open Space, Farlash, Burbage

Ham Parish Council – Ham, Marlborough

Milton Lilbourne Parish Council – Martinsell Hill

The Fonthill Estate – edge of Great Ridge Woods, above village of Chicklade

East Knoyle Parish Council – The Windmill, The Green, East Knoyle

Westbury Town Council – White Horse Beacon, Westbur

Highworth Town Council – Market Square, Highwort

Cherhill Parish Council – Cherhill Down, Cherhill, near Marlboroug

Parish of Marden

Enford Parish Council – Between Enford and Netheravon, Salisbury Plain

Colerne Parish Council – Church of St John the Baptist, Colerne

Colerne Parish Council – Colerne Airfield, Colern

Tidworth Town Council – Tidworth

Marlborough Town Council – The Common, Marlboroug

West Dean Parish Council, Salisbury

Lydiard Millicent Parish Council

Neston Park, Corsham

Sherston Parish Council – Tower of Holy Cross Church, Sherston

Woodborough Parish Council – Woodborough Hill, woodborough, Pewsey

West Knoyle Parish Council – The Warren at Broadoak, Game Farm, West Knoyle

National Trust – Stourhead, Stourton

Keevil Parish Council, Keevil

Pitton & Farley Parish Council – Pitton Village Hall, Playing Field, White Hill, Pitton

Mere Town Council – Castle Hill, Mere

National Trust – Avebury, High Street, Avebury

Malmesbury Town Council – Lower High Street, Malmesbury

Stourton with Gasper Parish Council and Kilmington Parish Council in partnership with the National Trust – Whitesheet Hill

Tollard Royal Parish Council

Stanton St Bernard Parish Council – Milk Hill, Stanton St Bernard, Marlborough

Sutton Mandeville Parish Council – Manor Farm, Sutton Mendeville, Salisbury

Wiltshire Army Cadet Force & Devizes Town Council – Roundway Hill, Devizes