Where you can see beacons being lit in the West Country for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Tonight, to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, beacons and bonfires are being lit across the West Country.
The queen is to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal jubilee beacon as part of a chain of more than 3,500 flaming tributes.
On Thursday June the 2nd, from 9:30 pm lights will go up in Her Majesty's honour across Britain and the Commonwealth.
Beacons were also lit to celebrate Elizabeth II’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees.
The official website states: “There is a long tradition of celebrating Royal Jubilees, weddings and coronations with the lighting of beacons.
“A beacon chain, once used as a tool for communication, has now become a symbol of unity across towns, borders, countries and continents and is often the central point of focus for any outdoor gathering or celebration.”
So where can you watch a beacon being lit near you?
Bristol
Cabot TowerWhitchurch Village Playpark, Norton Lane, Whitchurch Patchway Jubilee Beacon lighting, Bristol BMX Club, Waterside Drive, Patchway
Brockwell Park, Church Road, Wick
Battery Point, Portishead, , United Kingdom
Cornwall
Carland Cross
Chyanhale, Ponsmere Valley, Perranporth.
Grampound with Creed Parish Council, Manheirs farm
Commercial Square, Camborne.
Castle an Dinas, St Columb Major
St Mary’s Church, Penzance
Newlyn Harbour
Mousehold Harbour
Sancreed
Chapel Carn Brea, Penzance
St Tudy Village Hall
Jubilee Green, Saltash
Pendennis Castle (not open to the public)
The Goffin, Polgooth
Rendel Park, Torpoint
Polperro Community Council – precise location not listed
Coronation Park, Launceston
Tremaine Cross, Pelynt
Lizard Recreation Ground, Beacon Terrace, the Lizard
The Wooldown, East Looe
Tower of St Martin’s Church, Liskeard
St Anthony-in-Meneage - Roskruge Beacon
Castle an Dinas, near Ludgvan, Penzance
Mabe Parish Council – precise location not listed
Pentillie Castle – St Mellion; Marazion Town Council – precise location not listed.
Sea Road Recreation Field, Carlyon Bay, St Austell
Mawnan Shear, Mawnan, Falmouth, (overlooking the Helford River)
Rockfield, Carn Brea
The Beacon, Michaelstow
Exchequer Quay, Penryn
Charlestown Harbour, St Austell
Tumrose Farm, Blisland, Bodmin
Field adjacent to Lemon Street, St Keverne
Probus Village – precise location not listed
Trewonnal St Michael, Penkivel, Truro
Foredownd, Cardinham, Bodmin
Field to the south-east of Constantine
Field adjacent to Langore Road, Langore, St Stephens
Stile Field, Padstow (near the war memorial)
Trevone Green (near the beach) Boscastle
Trelissick, Feock, near Truro
The Island, Porthmeor, St Ives
Bowling Green, Flushing, Mylor
Huer's Hut, Newquay
Near Gwennap Head NCI Station
Bodmin Beacon, Bodmin
Wooldown Farm, Marhamchurch, Bude
Denmead, Tregadillett, St Thomas, Launceston
Sheviock Parish, Trewickle
Churchtown, Lanivet, Bodmin
Bandstand, Portreath
St Mabyn Parish Council – precise location not listed
St Mary's Lifeboat Station, Isles of Scilly
Devon
Christ Cross, Bradninch
Recreation Ground, Morebath Road, Bampton
Pollyfield Centre, East the Water, Bideford
Pyewell Farm, Holmacott, Bideford
Bone Hill, Northam
Orcombe Point, Exmouth
Whitchurch Down, Tavistock
Dorset
Railway Arches, Langton Meadows, Blandford Forum
All Saints Church, Portland Road, Wyke Regis, Weymouth
Sandy Beach, Marine Parade, Lyme Regis
Hardings Lane Recreation Ground, Gillingham
Castle Hill Green, Shaftesbury
Terrace Playing Fields, Dancing Hill, Sherborne
Railway Gardens, Sturminster Newton
Nothe Fort, Barrack Rd, Weymouth
Memorial Playing Field, Hogshill St, Beaminster
Salisbury Fields, Dorchester
Gloucestershire
Badminton Estate
The Ridings, Chipping Sodbury
St Edward's Church – Moreton-in-Marsh
Siston Hill, Siston
QEII Playing Field, Stow on the Wold
Churchdown Parish Council, Churchdown
Village Green, Stinchcombe Hill, Stinchcombe
Adlestrop Hill, Moreton in Marsh
Tower of John The Baptist Church, Coln St Aldwyns
Pauntley Village Hall, Redmarley
Robinswood Hill Beacon – Gloucester
The Clock Tower, The Triangle, Cinderford
Calmsford Farm, Cirencester
Tetbury Town Council – Tetbury
The Old Neighbourhood Inn, Chalford Hill, Stroud
Berkeley Castle
Miserden Estate, Miserden, Stroud
Beeks Lane, Marshfield
Tylers Field, Yate, Bristol
Ebrington Hill Farm, Ebrington, Chipping Campden
Rodmarton Manor, Rodmarton, Cirencester
Patchway Town Council – Bristol BMX Club, Patchway
Crane Hill, Tewkesbury
High Redding Hill, Maisemore
May Hill, Longhope
The Foreshore, Severn Beach
Pan Tod, summit of Ruardean Hill
Somerset
Tower, Uphill Hill
Peel Park, Long Ashton Recreation Ground
Glastonbury Tor
Porlock Recreation Ground, Porlock
Ripland Farm, West Hatch, Taunton
Mid Somerset Showground, Cannards Grave, Shepton Mallet
Crossman's Wharf, alongside the Bristol Channel between Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare
Godney Farm, Godney, near Wells
Felton Common
Village Common, West Huntspill
Mendip Hills
Windmill Hill, Middlezoy
Brent Knoll
Hilly Head, Wellington
Kilve Beach, Kilve
The Beacon Field, Stogumber
Chewton Down, Chewton Mendip
Somerton Sports Club, Somerton
Crowshute Link & Mitchell Gardens, Chard
Pear Ash Farm, Pen Selwood, Wincanton
Perrott Park, North Perrott, Crewkerne
North Curry
Ham Hill Country Park, Stoke sub Hamdon
Trull George V Playing Field, Trull
Centre of Haywood Village, Weston-super-Mare
Recreation Ground, Abbas and Templecombe
Downside Abbey – Stratton on the Fosse
Royal Bath & West Showground, Shepton Mallet
Deer Leap
Churchill Recreation Ground, Churchill
Cadbury Castle, South Cadbury
Top of Knol Hill, Knol
Burnham-on-Sea Jetty
St Johns Church, Highbridge
Orchard adjacent to Portbury House, Portbury
Beacon Hill, Ilminster
Wembdon Allotments, Wembdon
Crook Peak
Chedzoy Village Hall grounds, Chedzoy
Ralegh's Cross, Brendon Hill, Watchet
The Wedmore Beacon, Manor Field, Wedmore
Stawell and Sutton Mallet Parish Council and Village Hall – Stawell
Midsomer Norton Rugby Club, Midsomer Norton, Radstock
Peasey Farm, Bawdrip, Bridgwater
Sports Field, Witham Friary
Templecombe Recreation and Sports Club, Templecombe
National Trust – Brean Down
National Trust – Burrow Mump
National Trust – Dunkery Beacon
National Trust – Glastonbury Tor
National Trust – Crook Peak
National Trust – Staple Plain
National Trust – Wellington Monument
West Pennard Village Hall – West Pennard
Barrington Parish Council – Village Hall, Barrington
Nempnett Thrubwell Village Hall, Nempnett, Thrubwell
Chillington – Field off the A30 midway between Crewkerne and Chard
Cranmore Parish Council – Cranmore Tower, Cranmore
Moorlinch Good Neighbours Social Committee – The Hill, Spring Farm, Moorlinch, Bridgwater
Otterhampton Parish Recreation Association – Combwich Common, Combwich, Bridgwater
Williton Parish Council – Williton War Memrial Recreation Ground, Williton
Hockworthy Church (St Simon & St Jude) and Borden Gate Parish Council – Hole Farm
Bath and North East Somerset Council – City Centre, Bath
Wiltshire
Old Sarum
Maiden Bradley with Yarnfield
Amesbury Town Council
Netheravon Parish Council
Little Somerford Parish Council
Latton Parish Council - Playing Field, Latton
Melksham Town Council
Devizes Town Council – Roundway Hill, The Plantation, Devizes
Winterslow Parish Council – Winterslow Recreation Ground, Winterslow
All Cannings Parish Council – Cliffords Hill, All Cannings
Steeple Langdord Parish Council, Steeple Langford
West Tisbury Parish Council - Newtown, West Tisbury
Burbage Parish Council – Far Lash Open Space, Farlash, Burbage
Ham Parish Council – Ham, Marlborough
Milton Lilbourne Parish Council – Martinsell Hill
The Fonthill Estate – edge of Great Ridge Woods, above village of Chicklade
East Knoyle Parish Council – The Windmill, The Green, East Knoyle
Westbury Town Council – White Horse Beacon, Westbur
Highworth Town Council – Market Square, Highwort
Cherhill Parish Council – Cherhill Down, Cherhill, near Marlboroug
Parish of Marden
Enford Parish Council – Between Enford and Netheravon, Salisbury Plain
Colerne Parish Council – Church of St John the Baptist, Colerne
Colerne Parish Council – Colerne Airfield, Colern
Tidworth Town Council – Tidworth
Marlborough Town Council – The Common, Marlboroug
West Dean Parish Council, Salisbury
Lydiard Millicent Parish Council
Neston Park, Corsham
Sherston Parish Council – Tower of Holy Cross Church, Sherston
Woodborough Parish Council – Woodborough Hill, woodborough, Pewsey
West Knoyle Parish Council – The Warren at Broadoak, Game Farm, West Knoyle
National Trust – Stourhead, Stourton
Keevil Parish Council, Keevil
Pitton & Farley Parish Council – Pitton Village Hall, Playing Field, White Hill, Pitton
Mere Town Council – Castle Hill, Mere
National Trust – Avebury, High Street, Avebury
Malmesbury Town Council – Lower High Street, Malmesbury
Stourton with Gasper Parish Council and Kilmington Parish Council in partnership with the National Trust – Whitesheet Hill
Tollard Royal Parish Council
Stanton St Bernard Parish Council – Milk Hill, Stanton St Bernard, Marlborough
Sutton Mandeville Parish Council – Manor Farm, Sutton Mendeville, Salisbury
Wiltshire Army Cadet Force & Devizes Town Council – Roundway Hill, Devizes