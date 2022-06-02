People living in the West Country will get the chance to watch the impressive RAF Red Arrows perform multiple times this summer.

The Red Arrows are one of the world's best aerobatic display teams and represent the speed, agility and skill of the Royal Air Force.

The aerobatic display changes each year so people can expect some surprises this summer.

With multiple displays across the West Country this summer, the team will perform in front of hundreds of thousands of people at various air shows.

Their first displays in the South West will take place over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Weekend at the English Riviera Show in Torbay, Devon.

Where will the Red Arrows display team perform in the South West in 2022?

The RAF Red Arrows will perform six times in the West Country during the summer of 2022 - including in Devon, Cornwall and North Somerset. Here's the full list...

English Rivera Airshow - Saturday 4 June and Sunday 5 June

The English Riviera Air Show will be held from June 2 to June 5 in Torbay.

The Red Arrows will fly at the show on both days. They are scheduled to fly between 5pm and 6pm on the Saturday and 12pm and 1pm on the Sunday.

Weston Air Show - Sunday 26 June

Thousands of people visit Weston-super-Mare during its air show Credit: Kirsty Marr

The Weston Air Festival will return to Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset on the weekend of Saturday 25 June and Sunday 26 June.

The iconic Red Arrows are set to close out the festival on the Sunday.

Teignmouth Air Show - Friday 1 July to Sunday 3 July

There were fears the Teignmouth Air Show would have to be cancelled for 2022 due to funding issues, but anonymous donors saved the event for this year to plug the £20,000 funding gap.

It means the Red Arrows will fly over the skies of Teignmouth on 2 July.

Volunteer chairman Dave Matthews said: "It’s been a dream of the committee to bring the Red Arrows to Teignmouth, they are a world-renowned display team and put on a fantastic show for the spectators," he said.

Falmouth Week - Wednesday 10 August

There will be six opportunities to see the Red Arrows in the West Country in 2022 Credit: PA

Falmouth Week - which actually runs from 5 August to 14 August - is a highlight of the summer for many in Cornwall.

Alongside a marching carnival, firework displays, sailing events and family activities people will be able to enjoy a Red Arrows display halfway through the festival this year - on August 10.

Sidmouth Air Show - Friday 26 August

The Red Arrows will headline Sidmouth's airshow this year.

During the event, they will be joined by two Supermarine Spitfires of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and Rich Goodwin in his amazingly aerobatic Pitts Biplane.

Details regarding timings and arrangements are still being worked on but the council has confirmed the airshow will take place from approximately 5pm.