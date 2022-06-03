Flags, bunting and Royal-themed decor are once again filling the streets of the West Country to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Hundreds of street parties are planned to take place across the four-day bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.
To mark the occasion, ITV West Country has been digging through the archives to see how the Queen's previous jubilees were celebrated in the South West.
Here are some of the best pictures from the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977 and her Golden Jubilee in 2022.