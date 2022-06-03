Play Brightcove video

Watch archive from the Queen's silver and golden jubilees in the West Country

Flags, bunting and Royal-themed decor are once again filling the streets of the West Country to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Hundreds of street parties are planned to take place across the four-day bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.

To mark the occasion, ITV West Country has been digging through the archives to see how the Queen's previous jubilees were celebrated in the South West.

Here are some of the best pictures from the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977 and her Golden Jubilee in 2022.

The Queen speaks to people swimming in a pool filled with Bath Spa water in 1977

A flurry of petals showered down onto the Queen's car during her visit to Bath for her Silver Jubilee

Gymnasts put on a display for the Queen in Bath in 1977

Even people's pets got into the spirit of things for the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations in Sherbourne

Pupils at Filton High got a day off as The Queen and Prince Philip visited in 1977 as cubs, guides and brownies lined the streets.

The Queen in Bristol as part of her Silver Jubilee

Jubilee decorations at Longleat for the 25th anniversary of the Queen's coronation

There was no shortage of cakes at this street party in Bristol for the Silver Jubilee

A street party in Bristol in 1977

The Queen in Sherbourne for her Golden Jubilee

The flags and trestle tables were back out at Bristol Grammar School for the Golden Jubilee

Families gathering for the Golden Jubilee celebrations in Bishops Lydeard

Children were given commemorative mugs for the Queen's Golden Jubilee

The Queen visiting Crewkerne in Somerset for her Golden Jubilee