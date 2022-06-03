Skip to content

Archive footage shows celebrations for the Queen's silver and golden jubilees in 1977 and 2002

Flags, bunting and Royal-themed decor are once again filling the streets of the West Country to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Hundreds of street parties are planned to take place across the four-day bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.

To mark the occasion, ITV West Country has been digging through the archives to see how the Queen's previous jubilees were celebrated in the South West.

Here are some of the best pictures from the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977 and her Golden Jubilee in 2002.

The Queen speaks to people swimming in a pool filled with Bath Spa water in 1977
A flurry of petals showered down onto the Queen's car during her visit to Bath for her Silver Jubilee
Gymnasts put on a display for the Queen in Bath in 1977
Even people's pets got into the spirit of things for the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations in Sherbourne
Pupils at Filton High got a day off as The Queen and Prince Philip visited in 1977 as cubs, guides and brownies lined the streets.
The Queen in Bristol as part of her Silver Jubilee
Jubilee decorations at Longleat for the 25th anniversary of the Queen's coronation
There was no shortage of cakes at this street party in Bristol for the Silver Jubilee
A street party in Bristol in 1977
The Queen in Sherbourne for her Golden Jubilee
The flags and trestle tables were back out at Bristol Grammar School for the Golden Jubilee
Families gathering for the Golden Jubilee celebrations in Bishops Lydeard
Children were given commemorative mugs for the Queen's Golden Jubilee
The Queen visiting Crewkerne in Somerset for her Golden Jubilee
The Queen during a visit to Crewkerne as part of celebrations for her 50th year on the throne