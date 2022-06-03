Beacons lit across the West Country for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Beacons lit up the skies across the West Country last night to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

They marked the close of the first day of festivities to celebrate 70 years since the Queen's reign began.

Thousands of people turned out to watch beacons lit at places including Cabot Tower in Bristol, Pentillie Castle in Cornwall, Exeter Quay in Devon, Badminton in Gloucestershire, Glastonbury Tor in Somerset and Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

The UK has a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark Royal Jubilees, weddings and coronations.

In 1897, they were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee, while the Queen has had them for her Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilees in 1977, 2002 and 2012, as well as her 90th birthday in 2016.