A body has been found in Loch Ness during the search for a missing woman from Bath.

The body was found at around 1.45pm on Wednesday (1 June), close to the A831 at Drumnadrochit, a week after Bilin Chen was reported missing,.

The 26-year-old was reported missing from Bath on 26 May, prompting a police appeal for her safe return.

Ms Chen's family have been informed, but no formal identification has taken place.

Officers from Police Scotland have been liaising with her family, a force statement said.

Police do not believe there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and say a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

