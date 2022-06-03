A cornish village has been adorned with Jubilee-themed crochet craft work in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

From the benches to the bollards, hedges to the village defibrillator, handiwork can be seen nearly everywhere in Carnon Downs, a village near Truro thanks to one local group.

Joy MacDonald who started the group says villagers are thrilled with the regal display.

The group has received recognition from the Queen for their display

“I started off doing the post-box toppers, then we got a group together called the Carnon Downs Crafters, so we decided to decorate the main road of the village for the Jubilee, there’s a group of about 15 of us now", she said.

The group has even received recognition from the Queen.

Joy continued: “One of the ladies in the group sent to the Queen to congratulate her on her 96th Birthday and mentioned my name and our group and what we had planned.

The group has decorated the main road of the village for the Jubilee

"We received a letter back mentioning me and saying that she was thrilled with what we were going to do in the village and she was very interested."

Joy MacDonald and her team of crafters wanted to pay tribute to the Queen in their own unique way.

“The fact that she’s been on the throne 70 years, its’ never happened before, not likely to ever happen again, at this moment I think to be British is something we can all be proud of", Joy said.