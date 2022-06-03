The government has given final approval to a new link road between the Cornish town of St Austell and the A30 - the county's main trunk road.

The road will be a single carriageway with a 60mph speed limit and will include a shared pedestrian and cycle path along its 3.9 miles. It will also have three roundabouts, linking it with other communities.

The new road will start from the existing roundabout at Stenalees and will bypass the village of Roche.

The area suffers from high levels of congestion, especially in the summer tourist season, and the government claims the new road will generate £112 million for the local economy through reducing journey times. It also says the road will create 6300 local jobs.

Cornwall Council Leader Linda Taylor said, “This link will make a huge difference for residents and businesses who have wanted it for many years. We put forward a strong bid to government and I’m delighted that the Department for Transport has now confirmed the funding.”

The Department for Transport will provide a £78.5 million for the road, with Cornwall Council contributing £6.4 million for an overall investment of £84.9 million.

The scheme has received final approval, meaning construction can now begin. The road is due to be completed in Spring 2024.