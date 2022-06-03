A man in his 20s has suffered injuries to the head after being attacked during a knifepoint robbery in Swindon.

The man had his keys, wallet and phone stolen during the incident where he was hit to the head multiple times, police say.

It happened between 5.50am and 6am on Wednesday (June 1) in the parking area in Bisley Street, Park North.

The victim was taken to Great Western Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Wiltshire Police have asked anyone who may have seen or heard four men acting suspiciously in the area, or anyone who witnessed the incident itself, to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220056486.