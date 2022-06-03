A motorcyclist has died after his vehicle crashed into a wall outside a house in a Somerset village.

The man - in his 20s - was driving towards Bridgwater on the Langport Road A372 when the motorbike left the road and collided with a wall outside the Old Ambulance House in Middlezoy at around 6.10pm on Wednesday (1 June).

He died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, Avon and Somerset Police officers have confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was travelling on the A372 around the time and has dashcam footage has been asked to contact the force.