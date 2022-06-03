Tenth Gloucester Tall Ships Festival sets sail for Day One

The tenth Gloucester Tall Ships festival has got underway in the city's docks, with organisers anticipating thousands of people attending over the weekend.

Visitors can go aboard six tall ships, and the festival also includes sand sculptors, fly-boarders, a vintage fairground, live music and food stalls.

Queen Boadicea II

Another vessel at the festival, Queen Boadicea II, took part in the Dunkirk rescue of 1940, as well as the Queen's coronation pageant in 1953. At 86, Queen Boadicea II is 10 years younger than Queen Elizabeth II.

The six tall ships in Gloucester Docks.

The festival is free to attend, though people wanting to board the ships pay £5 for a Boarding Pass.

It will run from today (3 June) until 6pm on Sunday (5 June).