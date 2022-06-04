Cyclist knocked unconscious in Somerset road rage incident

A cyclist was knocked unconscious by another road user during a road rage incident in Somerset.

The incident happened at around 1.50pm on Tuesday, 24 May on Notting Hill Way in Weare near Axbridge.

A man who was a passenger in a black 4×4 vehicle punched the two cyclists – knocking one unconscious and cracking a tooth of the other, police say.

Avon and Somerset Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the assault.

A spokesperson from the force said: "The victims described the offender as being aged in his 30s or 40s, of large build with a ginger beard and shaved head.

"He wore what looked like gym clothing and may have had a ponytail.

"If you witnessed the incident or recognise the description of the man please get in touch."