Homeless people encouraged to join Jubilee event in Bristol

Homeless people in Bristol were encouraged to join in a celebration for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday (June 4).

The Salvation Army held a 'Jubilee Funday' at the Bristol Citadel in St Paul's where some rough sleepers enjoyed free hot drinks and cakes alongside families and local residents.

Organiser Peter Beeldman said: "We've had people from the streets come here and just appreciate some cake, fruit and hot drink.

"This is about celebrating the Queen who has been on the throne for 70 years.

"It is an incredible achievement and for us as a faith community it is a great example of how she experiences her faith."

A bouncy castle was erected in the hall and volunteers played games with children.

People who were walking past the event were encouraged to join in with one commenting the celebrations had "a real community feel" about them.

Face painting at the 'Jubilee Funday'.

The 'Jubilee Funday' was one of hundreds of events and street parties taking place across the region over the bank holiday weekend.

On College Green in Bristol, last minute preparations were underway for the Big Jubilee Lunch where thousands of people are expected to enjoy a picnic in the city centre.

Organiser Frances Bircher said: "Fingers crossed if the weather is good we'll have thousands of people out tomorrow.

"If it's not, well we'll just have to get a bit wet!"