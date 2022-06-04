New research has revealed that four of the ten places in Britain that have seen the biggest increase in house prices in the last ten years are in Bristol.

To mark the Platinum Jubilee, housing website Rightmove has compared the average price of a house when it was the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 with the average price now - and Bristol features heavily in the places with the biggest increases.

The research reveals that the price of a house has effectively doubled - or gone up by around 100 per cent - in the last ten years in many parts of Bristol.

The location with highest increase was Margate, the seaside town in Kent where the average house price has jumped 107 per cent since 2012.

But close behind were four Bristol locations - with Brislington second, St George fourth, Patchway seventh and Bedminster ninth.

In Brislington, the average asking price of a house leapt from £166,192 back in 2012 to £338,800 now - an increase of 104 per cent.

St George saw prices almost exactly double - from £146,344 to £293,269.

Patchway saw prices rise by 98 per cent from £153,472 in 2012 to £304,606 now, while Bedminster also saw a 98 per cent increase from £186,846 in 2012 to £369,328 now.

The data released by Rightmove echoes similar research also commissioned by Plumbnation. They charted the average price of a property in 2002, when it was the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, compared to now.

Bristol as a whole city saw an overall increase of 240 per cent, with the average price of a house jumping from £97,875 in 2002 to £333,058 now.

Only Manchester, Salford, Leicester and Hull saw bigger increases in the past 20 years.

Rightmove’s Director of Property Science Tim Bannister said: "In a momentous occasion for the Queen it’s interesting to see the areas where house prices have risen the most since the last jubilee celebration.

"With working patterns very different to that of a decade ago, it will be fascinating to see market dynamics in ten years from now, particularly in cities such as Bristol which may continue to attract more people who may have traditionally headed to London,” he added.