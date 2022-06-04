Play Brightcove video

We've probably all thought about upping sticks and living a different way of life.

But one woman has made that her reality - Elise Downing is switching the bricks and mortar of her flat in Bristol for a new home on four wheels in search of adventure.

Elise handed in her notice on her rental flat and is ready for a new challenge living in her tiny campervan, saying that she doesn't want to wait until retirement as 'life is too short'.

Elise became the first woman and youngest person to run around the coast of Britain in 2015 and has written a book on the endeavour.

Though things took a turn and this year hasn't started off as the 29-year-old had hoped.

Elise in the back of her van Credit: ITV

In an Instagram post put out to her 11.5k followers, she explained why she was making such a drastic life change.

She wrote: "2022 didn't get off to a great start for me thanks to a few fairly sh*t things happening and has so far included way too many weeks of not really leaving my sofa.

"While I'm glad to say that things are on the up, that time meant a lot of thinking about how I want my life to look.

"While I'm still not exactly sure (is anybody ever?), I do know that, for now at least, I just want to spend more time outdoors and less time paying my (extortionate) rent.

"Life's short and all. I feel so, so lucky to have the means to earn an income in a very flexible way, without being tied to a place, yet since leaving my 9-5 nearly two years ago, I haven't really made the most of that.

Elise's compact van Credit: ITV

"Partly thanks to Covid, but also a lack of motivation. It's hard not to feel like a hypocrite when you go and give talks about going on adventures, being brave, making changes, etc etc etc, when you're not really doing that yourself.

"So, a few weeks ago I gave my month's notice to my landlord and took a one-way train to Dorset to buy a van to hang out in this summer (and beyond?).

"Next week I'll be leaving Bristol for a currently indefinite period and beyond that there isn't a firm plan really, except to do as much of the stuff I love as possible, finish writing my next book, spend some more time at home with my family and not waste any more hours of my life on the sofa watching 24 Hours in A&E reruns. I've clocked up enough of those for a lifetime this year."

This is where Elise will live for an indefinite amount of time Credit: ITV

One of her first plans involves heading to Salisbury for the literary festival before going to Lake District.

Elise said: "I love doing stuff in the UK especially because you're never too far from home and familiarity - so you can go and have a go at something without being on the other side of the world wondering what on earth you did.

"In terms of vans, the advice people always give is to rent one for a while before you jump in so you can see if you like that experience."