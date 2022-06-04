Police shut down an illegal gathering on a moor in Cornwall overnight.

Officers have launched an investigation into the Friday night (3 June) event.

Devon and Cornwall Police received reports of the gathering at Davidstow Moor, near Davidstow, Camelford, at around 10pm.

The force was in attendance in the early hours of Saturday morning, and asked people to stay away in the interest of "public safety."

A spokesperson for the force said: "Our concerns are both for the people in attendance and the impact on the local community.

"We are currently at the scene working with members of the public to bring about closing the event down.

"Local roads are currently gridlocked and there is limited access for emergency vehicles to attend should they be needed.

"In the interest of public safety, we are asking anyone thinking about attending the event not to do so. Especially as this is intended to be closed down shortly.

"We have also closed local roads in the area until further notice."