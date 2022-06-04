More than 60,000 people attended Bristol's tenth edition of Love Saves The Day at Ashton Court Estate over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Festival-goers were in high spirits despite rain pouring on revellers throughout the two-day event.

The adverse weather meant Arlo Parks was unable to perform, prompting the event organisers to issue a statement via their Instagram page.

It read: "We, as a festival, have always avoided indoor structures at Love Saves The Day because our love and focus is on creative outdoor builds, and we pride ourselves in our unique designs which we hope is a large part of why you have all come with us on this 10-year journey, big ups and big love x".

Despite the weather and cancelled acts, 10,000 more festival-goers attended this year's festival than last year's on Clifton Downs.

Here are a collection of pictures from this week's event:

Chase & Status performing at Love Saves The Day Credit: Love Saves The Day

Chase and Status on stage at Love Saves The Day Credit: Love Saves The Day

Revellers at Love Saves The Day Credit: Love Saves The Day

Festival-goers gather during drier conditions Credit: Love Saves The Day

Two people embrace in front of a stage Credit: Love Saves The Day

People enjoying themselves in ballpits Credit: Love Saves The Day

Masses gather on day one of the festival (Thursday 2 June) Credit: Love Saves The Day