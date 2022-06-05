'Did I lose any teeth?': Gloucester cheese rolling event returns after pandemic

Thousands of people gathered on Coopers Hill in Brockworth to watch the return of the world famous cheese rolling event for the first time since the pandemic.

Competitors chase a 3.5 kg wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down the slope to be crowned champion - the winner gets to keep the cheese.

The last event was held in 2019 and organisers told ITV West Country "it was brilliant to be able to put Brockworth back on the map again."

Despite wet and muddy conditions, crowds began gathering hours before the first race at midday.

Chris Anderson from Brockworth won his 23rd cheese in the opening race but afterwards vowed to retire.

Chris said: "Never ever again. I was so scared this year. It's the most nervous I've ever been. No more. I'm going to stick to the crowd and enjoy it now. I wanted to win this year for my daughter."

Chris Anderson after winning his 23rd Double Gloucester.

In the women's race Abby Lampe tumbled her way to a narrow victory. She had travelled from North Carolina in the US to take part.

Abby said: "I took a lot of tumbles but I'm feeling good. Did I lose any teeth?

"I was worried I was going to lose my teeth or brake an ankle so all good. I can't believe I won."

Four races took place with players from Brockworth RFC ensuring competitors stopped at the bottom of the hill.

One rugby player remarked: "The day is just absolutely mental".