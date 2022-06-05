Play Brightcove video

Watch ravers on site at Davidstow Moor, in Cornwall.

An illegal rave held in Cornwall over the Platinum Jubilee weekend is entering its third day, despite a police presence.

Witnesses claim thousands have attended the event at Davidstow Moor, which initially started on Friday, 3 June.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been at the site, near Camelford, since 10pm on Friday evening.

Despite the force’s presence, several hundred revellers were still in attendance at the event on Sunday morning (5 June).

Devon and Cornwall Police have been at the site since 10pm on Friday night (June 3) Credit: BPM Media

Police said at least two officers were assaulted at the event, although no injuries were suffered as a result.

No arrests were made in relation to the assaults, the force said.

It’s believed at least eight people have been arrested, and a spokesperson said the arrests were on suspicion of crimes related to driving and drink/drugs offences.

A significant number of specialist police resources have been deployed to the area and are working to safely manage the ongoing situation.

A police spokesperson said: "The event is currently covering quite a large area and we believe there are several hundred people in attendance.

"A number of people have left this morning and others attempting to enter have been turned away.

"In the interest of public safety, we are asking anyone thinking about attending the event not to do so.

"I would like to reassure the local communities and wider public that we are taking this matter seriously and where appropriate, we will seek to action against those attending and running the event."

On Sunday, a police cordon looped around the site and a number of local roads in the area, and was set to remain in place until further notice.

Hundreds of people were reported to still be at the site on Sunday morning (June 5) Credit: BPM Media

There is heavy traffic and travel disruption around Camelford and other areas, so motorists are being warned they should expect delays and avoid the area.

Pictures from inside the rave grounds shows an event-scale set-up, with huge speakers and a pirate-themed banner.

Meanwhile, dozens of tents are set up nearby while many continue to dance.

Residents of Camelford, Delabole, and the rest of the surrounding area, have reported hearing loud electronic music almost non-stop.

