Police have released CCTV images of three men after a man was followed and punched in the head in Weston-super-Mare.

The victim was left needing hospital treatment following the serious assault.

Avon and Somerset Police has released images of three people it wishes to speak as the force appeals for witnesses in connection with the incident.

It’s believed a verbal altercation took place between two men and the victim at a takeaway in St James Street on Sunday, 20 March.

The victim then walked away with a couple of friends through the town centre.

The two men followed him to Alexandra Parade – near the junction with Alfred Street - where they were joined by a third man.

At around 1am, the victim was punched in the head.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He fell and sustained a head injury that required medical attention at Bristol Royal Infirmary.

"Anyone who recognises the three men, or witnessed the assault and has yet to come forward, should please call 101 and quote reference number 5222066244."