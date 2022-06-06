Drone footage shows rave on site at Davidstow Moor in Cornwall

A cleanup operation is underway following an illegal rave over the Platinum Jubilee weekend in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police were at the scene of the event at Davidstow Moor for three days.

It started on Friday evening and aerial footage shows tents pitched up and vehicles parked on site as people gathered around a makeshift stage.

People gathered round a makeshift stage Credit: BPM Media

Witnesses claim thousands attended the gathering near Camelford, with police urging people to stay away in the interest of public safety.

A clean-up operation is now underway after people left the site three days after the illegal music event began.

It is believed at least eight people have been arrested. A police spokesperson said the arrests were on suspicion of crimes related to driving and drink/drugs offences.

Police were at the scene of the rave for three days over the Jubilee Weekend Credit: BPM Media

Police said at least two officers were assaulted at the event, although no injuries were suffered as a result.

No arrests were made in relation to the assaults, the force said.

On Sunday, a police cordon looped around the site and a number of local roads in the area, and was set to remain in place until further notice.