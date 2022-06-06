Play Brightcove video

Stranded passenger tells ITV News of 'chaos' amid flight delay

A woman from Somerset says children and elderly people were left sleeping on an airport floor after their easyJet flight was delayed by 27 hours.

Michelle Beck, from Taunton, was due to fly direct from Egypt to Bristol Airport on 25 May.

But the flight was delayed before being diverted to Milan, which Michelle claims led to "chaos" for passengers amid a further 18-hour wait.

"There was no easyJet representative at the airport whatsoever - the people at the Milan airport had no idea what was going on," she told ITV News West Country.

"We had 200 people who had nowhere to sit. We were being asked to move on by the police because we were getting in people's way.

"There were children all trying to sleep on the floor because we arrived in at 2am. There were families of four children lying on the floor, elderly people - there was no seating at all.

"It was really stressful - and not the way to end a holiday."

She said there were no easyJet representatives on site and hit out at the "poor communication", saying there was "chaos" at Milan Airport.

Michelle said there were no seats - so people were left sleeping on the floor Credit: Gemelle Louise

In response to a complaint from Michelle, easyJet said she was not entitled to compensation because her re-routed flight from Milan to Bristol Airport "was delayed by 23 minutes".

They did not take into account the first leg of Michelle's flight which added another 26 hours on to the delay time.

"We're sorry for the disruption to your flight and hope to welcome you on board again soon," they added.

ITV has contacted easyJet for a comment.

It comes as travellers faced issues with cancelled flights and queues at airports this half term.

Bristol Airport issued an apology to those who experienced issues, with a lack of staff being blamed for disruption and delays.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.