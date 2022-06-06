Arrest after driver allegedly posed as off-duty police officer in Devon

A man has been arrested after reports that a driver had been posing as an off-duty detective in East Devon, flagging another motorist down.

Devon and Cornwall Police say a man in his 30s was driving in the Sidmouth direction when a vehicle approached from behind flashing its lights before pulling up alongside him.

One of the two occupants of the second car allegedly claimed to be a police officer, accusing him of ‘driving erratically’.

The victim asked to see some identification and drove off when his request was declined. The incident took place on the A3052 near Seaton at around 2.30am on Friday 3 June.

A man aged in his 40s from the Honiton area has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Police Constable Sam Parfett, neighbourhood beat manager for the Seaton area, said: “This is an isolated incident and we are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could help our investigation.

“Communities should be reassured that police officers will always look to verify their identity when engaging with members of the public.

“If police were to request that a vehicle pull over, the driver can always wait to stop in a built-up, well-lit area.

“Anyone with immediate concerns for their safety should call 999 and speak with us if they are unsure of someone’s identity.”