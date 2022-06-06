Actor and Comedian Bill Bailey is set to walk 100 miles along the Cornish coastline in honour of his colleague and friend Sean Lock.

Comedian Sean Lock died in August last year after being diagnosed with cancer some years prior.

Bill Bailey, who knew Sean both on and off-camera, is now planing to carry out the charity challenge a year after his death.

He will travel more than 100 miles between Bude in Cornwall and Combe Martin in Devon in just seven days to raise money for MacMillan.

Bill said: "This August, it will be one year since we lost the brilliant comedian, and my dear friend Sean Lock to cancer.

"I will be taking on a 100-mile walk along a section of the South West Coast Path to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support who provided such wonderful support for Sean and his family."

He added: "On the walk from Bude in Cornwall to Combe Martin in Devon, one of our favourite routes, I will be joined by Sean’s family and friends.

"The walk will be a chance to get together and celebrate his life while doing something he loved so much.

"Every penny donated will help Macmillan to provide emotional, physical and financial support for people living with cancer in the UK."

So Far Bill Bailey's charity page has raised more than £25,000.