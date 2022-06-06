Could beavers on Bodmin moor help reverse the decline in nature across Cornwall?

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

Cornwall Wildlife Trust has launched its biggest-ever fundraising appeal to expand its nature reserve on Bodmin Moor which could see beavers released in the wild for the first time.

Until now beavers have been released in enclosed environments but the Trust says they considering seeking a permit to allow them more freedom near Helman Tor.

It's part of their wider vision if they can raise enough money to buy Creaney Farm - a 97 acre site which neighbours the 500 acres at Helman Tor, Redmoor and xxx

Creney Farm is already surrounded by three Cornwall Wildlife Trust nature reserves Credit: Cornwall Wildlife Trust

The trust says this is a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ and it is vital they are able to "be bold" to help reverse the numbers of wildlife in decline following their state of Cornwall Nature report in 2021.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust has launched its biggest-ever fundraising appeal today tohelp secure a 97-acre site described as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’. The wildlifecharity aims to raise £240,000 to expand one of its most important wetlands nearBodmin.The acquisition of Creney Farm, which is almost surrounded by Cornwall WildlifeTrust’s Helman Tor nature reserve, is the first step in the charity’s ambitious plans tocreate the largest nature recovery project in Cornwall.Callum Deveney, Head of Nature Reserves at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “Thisreally is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to not only increase the size of our HelmanTor nature reserve, but to ‘fill in the gap’ so we can create more space for nature.“Bigger, better and more joined-up nature reserves give wildlife an opportunity tothrive - and that’s exactly what we’re doing here. This land purchase and theambitious work it will lead to will be transformative for nature in Cornwall, which iscrucial given so many species are in decline.”Research completed in 2020 by the charity, in partnership with Cornwall Council andthe University of Exeter, shows nature in Cornwall is in trouble. Over the last 30years, nearly half of terrestrial mammals and three-fifths of butterflies are found infewer places. Almost 50% of breeding birds, such as the Buzzard andYellowhammer, have also declined.Helman Tor’s mosaic of wetland, woodland and grassland habitats support manyrare species. The site is a stronghold for the marsh fritillary, one of Europe’s mostendangered butterflies. It is also home to otters, dormice and willow tits – the UK’smost threatened resident bird, having declined 94% since the 1970s.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust is looking at the possibility of reintroducing beavers and largeherbivores at Helman Tor in the future – increasing biodiversity while reducing theneed for such intensive manual management of the landscape.Cheryl Marriott, Head of Conservation at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “Nature ismissing from too much of our countryside but given the chance, it can recover in themost remarkable way. With your help, we now have the chance to transform this siteinto a wildlife haven, providing a home for some of Cornwall’s most threatened andmuch-loved species.“This is the biggest public fundraising challenge we have ever faced, but we can onlymake this land purchase possible with help from our supporters and people who lovenature in Cornwall.”Cornwall Wildlife Trust wants to ensure at least 30% of Cornwall’s land, rivers andseas are managed well for wildlife by 2030. As well as contributing towards thistarget, by reconnecting and restoring land for nature’s benefit, the new plot willprovide better access to the reserve with a new main entrance and enhanced visitorparking.Cheryl continues: “If we’re going to hit this target of protecting 30% of Cornwall’sland by 2030, we need bigger nature reserves. We need these rich, special placesfor wildlife.“But we can’t do this alone. We want to work with neighbouring farmers and otherlandowners in the Helman Tor area to support sustainable land management andcreate corridors through which wildlife can expand.”The charity – which is celebrating its 60 th anniversary this year – has already raised asignificant proportion on the money needed to secure the farmland, with a number ofgenerous legacies providing a significant head start.A remaining £240,000 is needed urgently through the public appeal, with aphilanthropist and Cornwall Wildlife Trust supporter agreeing to match donationspound-for-pound up to £120,000.