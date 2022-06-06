Growing concern for missing 27-year-old man from Gloucester

A search is underway for a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since yesterday,

Concerns are growing for the welfare of 27-year-old Keiran, from Gloucester.

He has been missing since last night (Sunday 5 June).

Gloucestershire Police are now appealing for help finding him.

He was last seen in the Matson area of the city and is believed to have been in the Barton and Tredworth area overnight.

Kieron is described as being a white man, 6ft in height and of a slim build, with dark brown hair.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may know of his whereabouts.