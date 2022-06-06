The family of a retired geologist who has been jailed for 15 years in Iraq say his sentence is "tantamount to a death sentence".

Jim Fitton was sentenced at a court in Baghdad for attempting to smuggle artefacts out of the country, despite arguing he had no idea he was breaking Iraqi laws.

The 66-year-old's family said they are “shattered” and “heartbroken” by the news but they have vowed to keep fighting for his freedom.

Mr Fitton, who is originally from Bath, had collected 12 stones and shards of broken pottery during a recent geology and archaeology tour of the country.

Retired British geologist Jim Fitton, with his wife Sarijah Fitton and his daughter Leila Fitton Credit: Handout/PA

Iraqi officials said the items could be considered as archaeological pieces as they date back more than 200 years.

Mr Fitton's daughter Leila told ITV News: “I couldn't believe it. I think we’re still shell shocked.

"T his is the worst time in our lives."

Fitton’s son-in-law Sam Tasker added: “We are absolutely shattered by this news. For a man of Jim’s age, 15 years in an Iraqi prison is tantamount to a death sentence,” Mr Tasker said.

“Particularly for such a trivial and dubious crime, a crime that Jim was not even aware of when he perpetrated it.

“We are completely heartbroken that our own best efforts, a strong legal defence and constant campaigning, have led to this outcome."

Mr Fitton told the court he had not acted with criminal intent

When asked about the first phone conversation she had with Jim after the sentencing, Leila told ITV News: “It's nice to hear he wasn't emotional. He was just shocked and more concerned about us. And my mom.”

She said the family have been positive up until now but feel this is a "huge blow".

“Up until today, we've been very positive - from the first day in trial and in the hearing in court," she said.

"My dad's been sounding quite positive on text messages, so we've been keeping positive. So this is a huge blow - a huge blow to us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.