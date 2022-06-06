A fire at a house in North Somerset has caused severe damage throughout two properties and their roof spaces.

Eight crews - including those from Winscombe, Blagdon and Nailsea - were called to reports of a fire on Saturday evening (4 June).

On arrival, crews found the fire was affecting two homes. Three firefighters wore breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

It is thought that the fire was caused by and electrical fault Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue

Winscombe Fire Stations said: "Thankfully the occupants were not in the properties at the time of the fire."

The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental, due to an electrical fault.