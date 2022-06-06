Homes in Winscombe severely damaged by fire which took eight crews to tame
A fire at a house in North Somerset has caused severe damage throughout two properties and their roof spaces.
Eight crews - including those from Winscombe, Blagdon and Nailsea - were called to reports of a fire on Saturday evening (4 June).
On arrival, crews found the fire was affecting two homes. Three firefighters wore breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.
Winscombe Fire Stations said: "Thankfully the occupants were not in the properties at the time of the fire."
The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental, due to an electrical fault.