A man was seriously injured in a late-night attack in Exmouth involving a glass bottle, sparking a police appeal.

Devon and Cornwall Police have today (Monday 6 June) issued an appeal for witnesses following the incident at 11.30pm on Saturday 4 June.

A man was seriously injured in an altercation between The Strand and St Andrews Road in Exmouth.

Police say the local man in his 50s was attacked by a group of men and subsequently sustained a head injury believed to have been caused by a glass bottle.

He was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for treatment and was later released.

A police cordon was put in place near the area of the assault, this has since been lifted.

No arrests have been made in connection to this matter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/048914/22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.