Two teenage girls were upskirted while shopping at the Primark store in Exeter, sparking a police appeal.

Devon and Cornwall Police want to identify the man pictured above as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation.

In an appeal issued today (6 June), the force said a man was seen acting suspiciously in the Guildhall Shopping Centre on Saturday 21 May.

He was seen following two young teenage girls around Primark in the Guildhall Shopping Centre and appeared to be filming on his mobile phone, directing the camera under their skirts.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/043663/22.