Play Brightcove video

Do you have any information about the disappearance of Claire Holland in 2012?

Ten years after the disappearance of 32-year-old Claire Holland Avon and Somerset Police are re-appealing for information.

Claire Holland from Lawrence Weston, was last seen on Wednesday 6 June 2012 at around 11.15pm.

It was the day after the Queens Diamond Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

Claire is described as white, 5ft tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair, which was sometimes tied back in a ponytail.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren Hannant said: “Claire’s disappearance is being treated as suspicious as there remains no known reason why she would choose to disappear.

Police are asking people who saw Claire before her disappearance to get in touch. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

“We’ve now just celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, so I’m asking people to cast their mind back to the Diamond Jubilee celebrations – were you in Bristol on the evening of Wednesday 6 June, 2012? Did you see anything which could help our investigation?

“A 40-year-old man, who was re-arrested on suspicion of murder in March 2022, remains on police bail at this time.

“This remains an extensive investigation and to date we’ve completed almost 300 investigative actions, taken 78 statements and collated 404 documents and 135 exhibits.

“We firmly believe there are people out there with crucial information that could assist our investigation and would urge them to contact us.

"Now is the time to put aside any doubts you have had about making contact and help us find answers for the sake of Claire’s family and loved ones."

Key Appeal points from Avon and Somerset Police