A master wheelwright from Devon who is set to receive an MBE has spoken of the pride he felt when he found out about his nomination in the Queen's birthday honours list.

Greg Rowland says he's proud not just for him, but for the town of Colyton, where he and his father built their unique business making and repairing heritage crafts in 1964.

Greg makes and repairs wooden wheels for anything from old farm carts to carriages that are in the royal collection, and he was given the prestigious award for his services to heritage crafts.

He told ITV News: "To feel that someone has recognised my contribution to heritage crafts around the country, it's just fabulous. It makes me very proud.

Greg first served in the army for a number of years before joining the business his father had set up in 1964 to service wheels.

"Working with heritage craft like this, it is hard work most of the time but something like that is icing on the cake, It obviously shows I'm doing something right."

Greg admitted he was worried at first when a letter came through his door from the Cabinet Office marked private and confidential, but he was amazed when he read he had been nominated for the MBE.

"I think the town's quite proud", he said. "It was almost like driving through being the Queen yesterday with everyone shouting at me with congratulations."

He believes there may well have been wheelwrights in his family since 1331 and he's determined in the twenty first century to grow the business.

He's become a specialist restorer of military gun carriages and now makes Junior Field Guns that are used for competitions between schools and cadet groups.