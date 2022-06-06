A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted at St Nick's Market in the centre of Bristol, sparking a police appeal.

In an appeal issued today (6 June), Avon and Somerset Police said the woman was walking past Exchange Avenue towards Kings Street when the incident happened at around 11.45pm on Thursday 7 April.

They say she was approached by a man who cornered her before sexually assaulting her by touching.

The offender is described as an Asian man in his 20s with short, dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a dark gilet coat, a hoodie and jeans.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help with their inquiry.

Anyone with any information, or can help identify the man should contact 101 and quote the reference number 5222082866.