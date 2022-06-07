CCTV images have been released by Avon and Somerset Police as detectives investigate a suspected rape in north east Bristol.

The incident happened on Newfoundland Road at 9pm on Thursday 17 March. Police say the offender met the victim on Stapleton Road before walking towards the bridge where he then reportedly attacked her.

Detectives believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help with their enquiries.

The man is pictured wearing a snake-style ring on his finger, a black coat and black hat with a logo on the front.

Detective Constable Paul Sell said: "We are doing our utmost to support the victim through this difficult time. She has shown great strength through the investigation, and we hope this appeal will bring us a step closer to giving the victim closure.

"We are now appealing to the public to help us in our investigation. We believe the man in the CCTV image can help aid our enquiries and would like anyone with information to come forward."