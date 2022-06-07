Skip to content

Child in hospital after collision between scooter and car in Bridgwater

The collision between the Honda and the child and a child on a scooter took place on Stockmoor Drive, in North Petherton, at around 5.30pm on Friday 27 May. Credit: Google Maps

A young child is in hospital after a collision between a car and a scooter in Bridgwater.

The incident, involving a blue Honda Jazz, happened at around 5.30pm on Friday, May 27.

The collision occurred on a short stretch of road between the entrance of Somerset Bridge Primary School and the Co-op supermarket on Stockmoor Drive.

Avon and Somerset Police are calling for anyone with footage of the incident to get in contact, confirming investigations are continuing.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquires.

Police also confirmed that the child remained in hospital after suffering serious injuries to their leg.

Anyone with information is urged to get on touch with police via 101 and quote the reference number 5222125969.