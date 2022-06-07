Play Brightcove video

Watch the family of Jim Fitton say his jail term has been used to "set and example"

The family of a retired geologist who has been jailed for 15 years in Iraq said they feel "helpless" and "broken" as they urged the British government to back his appeal.

Jim Fitton, 66, was sentenced at a court in Baghdad for attempting to smuggle artefacts out of the country, despite arguing he had no idea he was breaking Iraqi laws.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Fitton’s son-in-law Sam Tasker said: "Our last chance now is an appeal against the verdict which we have set in motion.

"We are urging the government to support us in asking for Jim to be kept somewhere safe and to get behind the appeal."

He claimed the Iraqi courts want to "make an example" of Mr Fitton, saying he is "the victim of circumstance".

Mr Fitton, who is originally from Bath, had collected 12 stones and shards of broken pottery during a recent geology and archaeology tour of the country.

Retired British geologist Jim Fitton, with his wife Sarijah Fitton and his daughter Leila Fitton Credit: Handout/PA

Iraqi officials said the items could be considered as archaeological pieces as they date back more than 200 years.

It has been 95 days since Jim's family last saw him, with concerns also growing over the conditions he may be kept in in prison.

Sam said: "He will be in the same place as a variety of terrifying characters as far as we can understand."

Jim Fitton's family have vowed to fight for his freedom following his 15-year sentence

Jim spoke briefly to his daughter Leila Fitton following the sentencing on Monday (6 June).

She said: "He was not emotional when he spoke to me, he was just trying to keep strong for us."

A Foreign Office spokesperson told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We are providing constant assistance to a British national in Iraq and we continue to support his family and we are in contact with the local authorities."