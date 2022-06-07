Skip to content

Girl, 7, who was completely blind has 'miracle' recovery which stuns doctors

A seven-year-old girl from Bristol who lost her sight as a baby has made a "miracle" recovery which stunned doctors.

When Evie-Mae Geurts was just a few months old her head began to swell and she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus.

Hydrocephalus is a build-up of fluid in the brain, putting pressure on it and causing permanent brain damage.

Evie-Mae had a build up of pressure on her brain

Evie-Mae lost her sight completely and her parents were told she would never walk, talk or see again.

Evie-Mae's mum Amy told ITV News: "[The doctor] said 'I'm unsure how well she'll come out of this for the fact she's had it for eight months - it's possible she won't walk, she won't talk'. He said I really can't tell you if she'll even ever see'.

"I understand they like to give you the worst case scenario - but still it hits hard."

But one day Amy was doing sensory play with Evie-Mae and she noticed her daughter started following items with her eyes when they were moved.

Evie-Mae Geurts can now see without glasses something she was told might never happen Credit: Family handout

Eye tests showed Evie had a little bit of sight and over time it improved enough for her to be able to see with glasses.

The seven-year-old has now made a full recovery and does not need glasses at all.

Amy said: "She was reading better than me, she was reading the letters off the board that to me were just dots.

"[The doctor] said 'I can't believe it myself, I can't believe this is the little girl I diagnosed blind myself' because we've stayed under the same doctor there."

"I couldn't believe it, I rang my husband nearly in tears.

"Part of me was nervous - but I was like 'no you've got to believe it, something miraculous has happened'."