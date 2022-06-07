Girl, 7, who was completely blind has 'miracle' recovery which stuns doctors
Watch Adam Grierson's Report
A seven-year-old girl from Bristol who lost her sight as a baby has made a "miracle" recovery which stunned doctors.
When Evie-Mae Geurts was just a few months old her head began to swell and she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus.
Hydrocephalus is a build-up of fluid in the brain, putting pressure on it and causing permanent brain damage.
Evie-Mae lost her sight completely and her parents were told she would never walk, talk or see again.
Evie-Mae's mum Amy told ITV News: "[The doctor] said 'I'm unsure how well she'll come out of this for the fact she's had it for eight months - it's possible she won't walk, she won't talk'. He said I really can't tell you if she'll even ever see'.
"I understand they like to give you the worst case scenario - but still it hits hard."
But one day Amy was doing sensory play with Evie-Mae and she noticed her daughter started following items with her eyes when they were moved.
Eye tests showed Evie had a little bit of sight and over time it improved enough for her to be able to see with glasses.
The seven-year-old has now made a full recovery and does not need glasses at all.
Amy said: "She was reading better than me, she was reading the letters off the board that to me were just dots.
"[The doctor] said 'I can't believe it myself, I can't believe this is the little girl I diagnosed blind myself' because we've stayed under the same doctor there."
"I couldn't believe it, I rang my husband nearly in tears.
"Part of me was nervous - but I was like 'no you've got to believe it, something miraculous has happened'."