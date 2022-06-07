A quad bike used by RNLI lifeguards to rescue people from the sea at Harlyn beach in Padstow has been stolen.

Crews arrived for their daily beach patrols on Sunday (5 June) to find the piece of equipment had been stolen from a secure container on the beach.

The quad bike is used by the RNLI lifeguards to respond to incidents on the beach, covering a large distance very quickly.

RNLI regional lifeguard lead Guy Botterill said: "This is a vital piece of lifesaving equipment and we are saddened that it has been stolen from the charity. We are urging anyone with any information to please come forward."

Following the theft, a substitute quad bike has been acquired as the charity has spares and the incident has not affected the lifeguards' ability to operate. They continue to patrol Harlyn from 10am to 6pm daily.

The incident has been reported to Devon and Cornwall Police and anyone with any information is encouraged to inform the police by calling 101 and using the crime reference number: CR/049106/22.