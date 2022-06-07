A young boy has embarked on a 24-hour litter picking spree of Cornwall's beaches in a bid to tackle seaside pollution levels.

Max Robson, 10, is from Lincolnshire but his family have gone on holiday in Cornwall twice a year since before he was born.

He recently went to see Steve Backshall’s Oceans live tour and was inspired to take action and in particular help sharks.

Max's dad Stephen said: “After seeing this he felt inspired to do something so decided to raise funds for The Shark Trust by doing a 24-hour beach clean.

“He has started in Cornwall and will be cleaning various beaches around the UK, including Cornwall again in the summer. He’s done four hours of beach cleaning so far and has also found some egg cases which have been recorded.”

Fundraising is nothing new to Max as he cycled 31 miles in one day in 2020 to raise over £1,300 for Crocodiles of the World. Then in 2021 he cycled 200 miles and raised £1,100 for BBC Children in Need.

Stephen added: “We will be in North Cornwall again for over two weeks in the summer holidays, so while we are on the beach he will be doing his litter picking. Although we will be visiting other beaches in the UK, the majority of his litter picking will be on Cornish beaches.”

Max has set up a fundraising page where is is trying to raise at least £500 pounds.