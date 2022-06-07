A block of public toilets in East Devon has been forced to close indefinitely after vandals caused 'huge damage' over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Thury Harcourt Place facilities have now been shut until further notice after they were sprayed with some of the worst graffiti East Devon District Council says it has ever seen.

The council said similar graffiti, which included swearing and offensive slurs, was also left all over a children's play park in Colyton.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been informed of the vandalism but the council added they are looking at reducing the opening times of the toilets in the future.

The toilet block's opening hours may be reduced in the future to limit further vandalism. Credit: East Devon District Council.

Councillor Geoff Jung, portfolio holder for Coast, Country, and Environment, said: "Acts of vandalism on these public toilets means unfortunately that we will have to close them for some time until the damage is repaired and repainted.

"We are also considering reducing the opening times to try and limit this continuing problem at this location."

Anyone with any information on the offenders involved in the two incidents have been asked to report it to the council, by calling 101 or through anonymous charity CrimeStoppers.