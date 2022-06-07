Two teenagers have been arrested after a Plymouth Argyle's stadium was broken into and damaged.

Devon and Cornwall Police say thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused at Home Park when a tractor was driven over the pitch.

The vehicle is usually used by the grounds team but was used to cause the damage in the early hours of Sunday (5 June).

In an update issued today (7 June), police said two boys from the Plymouth area have been arrested on suspicion of burglary. They are both under the age of 16.

The boys have both been released under investigation while Devon and Cornwall Police continue their enquiries.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact the police and quite the crime reference CR/048962/22.