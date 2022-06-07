The Voi e-scooter scheme in Bristol is set to be expanded to cover six new parts of the city.

It means almost half a million people in the city will now have access to the e-scooters, with Voi's operating zone covering 25 square miles.

The scheme first started as a trial in October 2020 but has since been extended until November 2022.

Voi says the scheme has proved more popular in Bristol than any other city in the UK or Europe - with more than four million rides taken.

Now the e-scooters will expand to parts in the north west and south of Bristol. The first phase started today (7 June) with the second expansion phase set to start in July.

The parts of Bristol getting Voi e-scooters in June

Avonmouth

Henbury

Southmead

The parts of Bristol getting Voi e-scooters in July

Bishopsworth

Knowle

Brislington

All of the areas already covered will remain in Voi's Bristol operating zone, meaning the e-scooters now cover almost 25 square miles.

4 million journeys taken on e-scooters in Bristol since October 2020

7 million miles travelled on e-scooters in Bristol since October 2020

People from low-income groups are eligible to receive more than 80 per cent off their rides via Voi-4-All discounts, which means Bristolians could travel around for as little as £1.22 a day or for just £8.75 per month with Voi’s daily and monthly passes.

Cabinet member for transport councillor Don Alexander said: “Opening up e-scooters to the whole of Bristol will increase the range of transport options to all of our residents, providing more sustainable travel choices and helping us work towards cleaner air, and less congestion and pollution while unlocking barriers to inclusive economic growth.

The Voi trial scheme began on 29 October 2020 and has since been extended. Credit: ITV West Country

“There are some elements of the trial that could be improved, and the recent extension of the trial to November and this geographical expansion to the entire city will give the opportunity to get more data and test possible solutions.”

Voi’s senior public policy manager for UK and Ireland Sam Pooke said: “We’re delighted Bristol City Council has voted to expand our operating area. Their decision is a vote of confidence in what Voi has continued to deliver since launching the scheme in 2020 - a reliable, safe and overwhelmingly popular service for all.

“With more e-scooters on the ground and more opportunities to take advantage of Voi as a sustainable alternative service for getting across the city, Bristol is always one ride closer to improving air quality, tackling congestion and most importantly, creating a better city for living.”