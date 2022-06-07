The family of a 'kind' and 'hardworking' man who died in Somerset have paid tribute to him.

Jason Lock died in hospital on 19 May following an incident in Stockers Close in Wiveliscombe on 17 May.

Avon and Somerset Police launched a murder investigation following Mr Lock's death.

Mr Lock worked for EPS in Wiveliscombe for more than 25 years.

Two men have been charged with murder following Mr Lock's death Credit: Steve Richardson, Somerset County Gazette

In a tribute issued today (7 June), Mr Lock's partner Mandy described him as a loving fiancé and brother and a doting grandad.

"We are all heartbroken by this loss, in such tragic circumstances as well," she said.

"Jason was kind, hardworking and would do anything for anybody.

"He was my best friend and lover and I am lost without him.

"Everyone has been so fantastic offering their condolences and support during this difficult time."

Two men - Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, both of Claremont Crescent in Weston-super-Mare - have been charged with murder and remain remanded in custody.

They are due to go on trial in October.

A woman arrested in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation.