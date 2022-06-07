Two people have been injured in a serious crash in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police have today (7 June) issued a witness appeal following the crash in Yeovil on 20 May.

Police say a grey BMW was being driven along the Western Relief Road towards the roundabout junction with the Cartgate link road and Bunford Lane when it crashed into a metal fence and overturned some time between 2.30am and 2.50am.

One man suffered serious injuries and is still in hospital more than two weeks later. Another man sustained minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage as part of their investigation.

Anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision, or has any relevant footage, should call 101 and give the reference number 5222119299.