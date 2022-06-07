Police have launched an appeal after a young boy injured his leg while being chased by a large dog at a lake in Somerset.

The 11-year-old was at Clevedon's Marine Lake in an area where dogs are not allowed, when he was pursued by the animal, at around 4pm on Sunday 22 May 2022.

The dog chase led to the child falling and hurting himself. Police now want to speak to a middle-aged couple who were at Marine Lake at the time and captured on CCTV, as they believe they may have information that will help officers with their investigation.

Police say anyone who recognises either person should get in touch by calling 101 Credit: BPM Media

The white woman was in her late 40s, of medium build with shoulder-length blonde hair. She was wearing a long-sleeved pink top and ripped blue jeans and a pair of black flip flopsThe man, described as being in his late 40s and white, is of large build with short hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

Police say anyone who recognises them should call 101 and give the reference number 5222112006.