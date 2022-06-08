The gates to the Royal Cornwall Show are set to open after a two-year break for the first time tomorrow - with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.

The three-day event will be held at The Royal Cornwall Events Centre in Wadebridge over three days, with hundreds of classes set to take place.

The show, which is organised by the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, has been running for more than 200 years and this year around 100,000 people are expected to attend.

Here are the key details for this year's show...

When is the Royal Cornwall Show 2022?

The Royal Cornwall Show will run from Thursday 9 June to Saturday 11 June for 2022.

The gates for the Royal Cornwall Show open at 7am for e-ticket holders and 8.30am for non-ticket holders. Trade stands and exhibits close at 6.30pm.

The agricultural show had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Royal Cornwall Show

Where is the Royal Cornwall Show held?

The Royal Cornwall Show is held at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre, in Wadebridge. The postcode for the site is PL27 7JE.

How much are tickets to the Royal Cornwall Show - and how do you get them?

There are still tickets available for the Royal Cornwall Show. Adult tickets for one day cost £20 while child tickets are £5. A one day family ticket - for two adults and two children - costs £42.

People can also pay for half day admission which allows entry after 3.30pm. It costs £2.50 for children and £10 for adults.

What's the weather forecast for the Royal Cornwall Show?

It might not be the brightest start to the Royal Cornwall Show, with some damp weather on day one of the event on Thursday 9 June.

But it then it looks pretty fine throughout the weekend.

Watch ITV News weather presenter Charlie Powell's full forecast for the show

Play Brightcove video

What's on at the Royal Cornwall Show?

There is something for everyone at the Royal Cornwall Show, with show jumping, driving competitions, RAF parachute and motorcross displays as well as hundreds of classes for cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, horses, dogs, poultry and rare breeds.

You can see the full programme of events on the Royal Cornwall Show's website.