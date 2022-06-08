Shoppers at one of Bristol's largest supermarkets were evacuated this morning (8 June) after reports a man had threatened staff and shoppers with a knife.

The incident took place at the Longwell Green Asda store at around 9am and police were called soon after.

The store was closed for about 15 minutes as shoppers and staff were asked to leave before Avon and Somerset Police arrived.

An Asda spokesperson said: "Our Longwell Green store was closed for a short time this morning following a police incident.

"We would like to thank our colleagues and Avon and Somerset Police for their swift responses and can confirm that the store is open again as usual."

Police attended and managed to calm the man and he was also cared for by ambulance crews who arrived soon after.

A police spokesperson told ITV News: “We were called to the Asda, in Craven Way, Longwell Green, at 10am this morning (Wednesday 8 June) following reports of a man with a knife.

"The supermarket was evacuated while officers spoke to the man. He has now been taken to hospital following concerns for his welfare.

"No one has been injured and officers believe this is an isolated incident. The shop has reopened."