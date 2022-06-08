A pensioner who trafficked fighter jet parts to Iran has been ordered to pay £700,000 or face an extra three months in prison.

Alexander George was jailed in 2018 for shipping military items to Iran including MiG 29 and US F4 Phantom parts - violating Weapons of Mass Destruction controls.

The 80-year-old made more than £5million from the operation, which employed the help of others and their businesses to move parts through Mayalsia and Dubai.

George claimed the shipments were goggles, wheelbarrows and gloves.

But he was found guilty of knowingly exporting controlled military or dual-use goods between February 2010 and March 2016 following a HMRC investigation.

The pensioner was sentenced to two-and-a-half years at the Old Bailey on 22 November 2018.

George, of Long Ashton, has now been ordered to pay £700,000 within three months following a confiscation hearing on 8 June 2022 at Southwark Crown Court.

If he fails to pay back the money, he will be jailed and will still owe the amount when released.

Assistant director at HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service Nicola Dunk said: “George sold banned items that ended up in Iran and profited in the process. He didn’t care what they might be used for and was cynical in his attempts to undermine strict trade embargoes and internationally agreed controls.

“Our actions don’t stop once someone is convicted, we will look to reclaim money acquired from ill-gotten means. If George doesn’t pay this confiscation order he will be returned to prison and will still owe the money when released.”

Paul and Iris Attwater were convicted of the same offence at Southwark Crown Court. They each received a six-month suspended prison sentence on 26 October 2018.