Fire crews have issued a warning after a flat caught alight when sunlight refracted in a mirror in Crediton, South Devon.

A first floor flat was almost completely destroyed in the blaze, and the ground floor flat was also damaged by the fire and water used by crews to extinguish the flames.

Six fire engines were called to the scene at the weekend (June 4) and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have shared a picture of the damage to the property.

They wrote: "This photograph shows the damage that can be caused when sunlight is refracted by a mirror and sets light to combustible material such as as bedding or clothes. "This happened in Crediton at the weekend. It's rare but the results can be devastating."